Kathmandu, Nov 28: Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba has cautioned party leaders not to drag his name into internal disputes. He delivered the warning on Thursday after calling top leaders from his faction for talks as arguments over holding a special convention grew louder.

According to one leader present in the meeting, Deuba made it clear that a special convention would push the party toward a split, something he said he could not accept. The leader said Deuba scolded those who had suddenly backed the idea of a special convention before and after the elections, asking why they were stirring trouble by using his name.

Deuba reminded the leaders that he had already handed presidential responsibilities to acting president Purna Bahadur Khadka and repeated that he would not be a candidate for party president in the next convention. Quoting him, the leader said Deuba questioned why he was being dragged into unnecessary fights even though he was no longer in an executive role.

The leader added that Deuba instructed them to focus on keeping the party together. Warning that a special convention would only deepen rifts, Deuba urged them to run the party in a way that prevents such a gathering.

“Do not call a special convention, hold the regular convention,” he said, adding that a special convention would tear the party apart and he would not stand by and watch that happen.

Deuba also told his close leaders not to rush ahead by announcing dates for a convention in Baisakh. He said a convention should be held only through consensus. If an election comes in between, he said they should pause the process and resume it later, again stressing that the convention must take place with agreement among all sides.

On Thursday, Deuba called acting president Khadka, former office bearers and central committee members including NP Saud, Ramesh Lekhak and Min Bishwakarma for the discussion.

