The former chief justice of the Supreme Court became the Prime Minister through the sacrifice of 76 individuals, including very young students belonging to the Gen-Z group, while thousands more were seriously injured. On the eve of becoming Prime Minister, Karki told the media that the killing of such a large number of young people amounted to genocide. On several occasions, she criticized the K. P. Sharma Oli–led government for rampant corruption. She had claimed that she would curb corruption and misgovernance within five days.

By mid-December, Karki’s government will be completing three months in office. Yet no significant change has been witnessed since she assumed leadership. The same Karki who once spoke strongly is now saying that her only mandate is to hold the election on time and hand over power to the newly elected representatives. When asked about taking action against those involved in major scandals or those responsible for the killing of so many citizens, she bluntly responded that she has no such mandate.

Meanwhile, she and her ministers are also working in a non-transparent manner. Several appointments and decisions have already drawn controversy. For example, the decision by Attorney General Sabita Bhandari not to file a case appears intended to grant impunity to Dr. Swati Sharma—Bhandari’s daughter—who has been accused of running an illegal operation involving the procurement of wombs from virgin girls in exchange for small sums of money. Sharma’s Home Fertility Center has been found engaged in such activities. Likewise, PM Karki’s chief personal secretary, Adarsha Kumar Shrestha, has reportedly appointed his wife and other relatives to positions within the Prime Minister’s Secretariat. Such practices do not reflect the spirit of the Gen-Z movement.

There is a Nepali saying, “Jun Jogi Aayepani Kan Chireko” (Whichever monk comes, his ear is already pierced). The same applies to PM Karki. What began as a Gen-Z revolution against the system has, unfortunately, been hijacked by a group serving foreign interests.