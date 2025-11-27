Spread the love

Kathmandu, Nov 27: Former president Bidya Devi Bhandari has extended best wishes to all members of the CPN UML on the eve of the party’s 11th national convention, saying her support for the party remains unchanged even though she will not be able to attend the event after her membership renewal was halted.

In a message posted on social media, Bhandari said she believes the convention will guide the party forward at a time of political complexity and noted that the event carries national importance. She described the gathering as an opportunity to push the party toward socio economic change through policy, ideas and new leadership.

She said the convention, being held a year ahead of schedule, should ensure mature leadership, disciplined young members and balanced representation from different sectors. Bhandari said she had renewed her membership two years ago in line with party rules, but the leadership stopped the process in an unjust manner, which prevents her from attending in person. She added that her commitment to the party remains intact.

Wishing for the success of the convention, she urged the party to move ahead with new energy and responsibility, saying the UML continues to hold the hopes of patriotic, nationalist and progressive Nepalis.

People’s News Monitoring Service