By Our Reporter

Last Saturday, two major mass assemblies were held in Kathmandu. One was organized by the UML to display its organizational strength, while the other was led by various pro-monarchy groups demanding the restoration of the Hindu Kingdom. Although the pro-monarchy gathering was twice as large as the UML’s event, the George Soros–funded media outlets in Kathmandu chose not to report on it. As a result, the public had to rely on social media to learn about the pro-monarchy protest.

It is widely understood that the 2015 constitution was imposed under the 12-point Indian agenda, in collaboration with Western actors, which declared Nepal a secular and federal republic. Now, Western powers are reportedly planning to amend the constitution by introducing a directly elected executive head, similar to the system in the United States.

According to critics, the Western agenda aims to dismantle Nepal’s Sanatan civilization and transform the country into a Christian nation. They argue that the September 8 Gen-Z movement was hijacked by the American Youth Council, a group reportedly trained by the U.S. Embassy over the past eight years.

At present, the Prime Minister and the Home Minister—seen as representatives of Western interests—are said to be preparing to end the agenda of the Hindu Kingdom through a referendum influenced by foreign manipulation. Intellectuals warn that such a referendum would be a grand conspiracy threatening Nepal’s very existence. They cite the example of Sikkim, a sovereign state that was annexed by India through a so-called referendum.

The Hindu Kingdom, they note, was abolished not through a referendum but through political conspiracy. Therefore, they argue, it should be restored without delay.

Critics further claim that American strategists intend to use Nepali territory as a strategic front against India and China, believing that Nepali citizens can be influenced through financial incentives, just as local media can be manipulated. Federalism, secularism, and republicanism, they argue, have created a system advantageous to Western interests and Indian Christian groups seeking to undermine Nepali civilization.