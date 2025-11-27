Spread the love

Kathmandu, Nov 27: Bibeksheel Sajha has decided to merge with the Rastriya Swatantra Party, with the formal announcement scheduled for Sunday. Party spokesperson Ashutosh Pradhan said the central committee meeting on Wednesday endorsed the plan to unite with the RSP.

He said the decision followed unanimous approval of a proposal presented by Vice Chair and Dialogue Committee Coordinator Prakash Chandra Pariyar, who had called for broader consolidation among alternative political forces.

Presenting the proposal, Pariyar noted that the recent Gen Z protests highlighted the need for stronger cooperation between Bibeksheel Sajha and the RSP. He argued that unification is needed to meet public expectations for development, prosperity and better governance.

Both parties plan to settle the remaining technical issues through discussions among their top leaders. The joint announcement event will take place at the National Assembly Hall on Sunday, Pradhan said.

People’s News Monitoring Service