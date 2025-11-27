Spread the love

By P.R. Pradhan

Making Nepal or Breaking Nepal?

We are at a crossroads—standing at a critical juncture. We believe the nation is facing a serious existential crisis, as it has turned into a playground for foreign powers. Everyone is aware that the present Gen-Z–represented government in Nepal is under the influence of the American deep state. However, to topple the K. P. Sharma Oli–led government, there was a joint effort from both the Americans and the Indians.

A popular vernacular weekly reported that an Indian Army general arrived in Nepal on the eve of September 8 and returned home only after Sushila Karki was sworn in. We assume that, along with the Americans, a section of the Indian establishment was also involved in toppling the Oli government. There is speculation that since Oli visited Beijing and attended the PLA’s victory parade, many countries—including the West and India—became furious with him. As a result, they wanted to remove Oli and ultimately succeeded in their mission.

The Nepali people, fed up with rampant corruption and looting, welcomed the new government led by Sushila Karki. Unfortunately, they were unaware that the plan to project Karki as prime minister was crafted by the American deep state. When 76 individuals, including young students, were killed by security personnel, the public became deeply agitated. Meanwhile, the Indian Army was reportedly preparing to enter Nepal in the name of controlling the situation. Temporarily, the situation came under control after the formation of the Karki-led government, but this is not a permanent solution to the ongoing crisis.

Karki has announced an early election for March 5, 2026. Few believe that the election will solve Nepal’s burning problems; rather, it is likely to invite further crises. The core problem lies in the political system we are currently practicing. It is expensive to operate, and it is impossible to believe that corruption, misgovernance, and the politicization of all state organs can be controlled under this system. Furthermore, this system will never help keep the nation united.

When foreign deep states are active in Nepal, we cannot expect the system to function as envisioned by the Nepali people. Nepal is a poor and still-underdeveloped country, making it a fertile ground for foreign powers to play their games. There is strong foreign manipulation among political parties and leaders, media personnel, and self-declared civil society leaders and human rights activists—those widely known as “dollar farmers.” Under the present circumstances, we cannot imagine freeing the country from the deep influence of such foreign-serving groups.

As national security is extremely weak—as we witnessed during the massive unrest of September 8 and 9—and other state organs have largely failed, the nation faces a serious threat to its very existence. To save the country from sudden collapse, all Nepalis must stand united.

We firmly believe that the March 5 election is not the solution. We recommend immediately suspending the present political system and initiating an all-sector roundtable conference to reach a national consensus for safeguarding the country. First, the system should be functional and affordable. Second, all sectors must have space within it. Considering Nepal’s geopolitical location, we must prioritize relations with our two immediate neighbors. These relations should be based on equidistance and non-alignment, and the country’s foreign policy should prioritize declaring Nepal a Zone of Peace.

We believe this is the time to make the domestic economy vibrant and to make the nation prosperous. Unfortunately, we are unnecessarily wasting precious time debating the political system. We have already spent several decades experimenting with different models of governance, and every time we have failed. Had the 2015 constitution been drafted in line with the aspirations of the Nepali people, such chaos would not have existed. A majority of Nepali citizens had suggested not declaring Nepal a secular, federal republic, but the leaders—under foreign influence—introduced the 2015 constitution, which has seriously weakened the nation. Therefore, instead of wasting more precious time, let us correct the system through an all-sector roundtable. There left only two choices—making Nepal or breaking Nepal!