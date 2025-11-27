By Our Reporter

The Kathmandu District Public Health Office has recognized Gokarneshwor as the best municipality among the 11 municipalities in Kathmandu District in delivering health services.

The District Public Health Office awarded the municipality with a certificate and honored Municipality Mayor Dipak Risal for this achievement.

On the occasion, Mayor Risal said that the team under his leadership would continue to work even more effectively to provide quality medical services to the residents of the municipality.