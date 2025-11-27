Kathmandu, Nov 27: The Election Commission (EC) has extended the party registration deadline by four days, providing applicants with a final opportunity to complete their paperwork for election eligibility. The registration period was supposed to end today.

Acting Chief Election Commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari said the commission granted the extension after repeated requests, but the date will not be pushed any further.

Bhandari said groups that have already submitted applications must finish all remaining steps by November 30 to qualify for the upcoming vote.

He noted that party registration remains open in general, but any application filed after the new deadline will not count for the March 5 election. Only those already in the process, he added, will be cleared to participate once they meet the required procedures.

People’s News Monitoring Service