Kathmandu, Nov 27: Several key bridge projects in Koshi Province, funded by the federal government, remain stalled despite contracts worth more than 4.62 billion rupees. A review of projects under the Dharan-based Bridge Sector Office shows extremely slow progress on most structures that connect hill and Tarai districts.

Of the total contracted amount, 1.58 billion rupees, about 34 percent, has been paid so far, but physical progress on many sites is far behind schedule.

Strategic bridges are performing the worst. Nine such bridges were contracted for about 769.8 million rupees, yet only 152.7 million rupees has been spent. In contrast, 13 local bridges had contracts worth 3.85 billion rupees, and payments have reached 1.43 billion rupees. Out of 22 bridges under construction, only three show satisfactory progress, while the rest have been stuck for years.

More than half the bridges in Koshi Province have not crossed 50 percent physical progress. Work on bridges under the LRN and SRN categories is especially poor.

The Deumai Khola bridge in Ilam has made only 9 percent progress since it was contracted in fiscal year 2077/78. The Bansilaghat bridge linking Udaypur and Khotang shows the same 9 percent physical progress and 11 percent financial progress since its contract in 2076/77.

Bridges along the Tamor Corridor, considered important for the province, also face long delays. Packages covering Nawa Khola, Hewakhola, Loripa and Lakhuwakhola have average financial progress of only about 15 percent. Lakhuwakhola bridge has reached 18 percent and Raghuwakhola 20 percent. The Dudhkoshi bridge in Okhaldhunga shows zero physical progress and only 2 percent financial progress.

Officials attribute the delays to difficult terrain, Covid-era disruptions and contractors who hold projects without delivering.

The Arun River bridge at Katike Ghat, linking Sankhuwasabha and Bhojpur, is a rare exception with 99 percent progress. The Rikhuwakhola bridge in Ilam has reached 90 percent, and the Turke Khola bridge in Morang stands at 85 percent. Slow construction has burdened local residents and increased project costs over time.

People’s News Monitoring Service