Kathmandu, November 27: The Patan High Court has ordered the release of former Speaker Krishna Bahadur Mahara—who was accused of gold smuggling through “VEP”—on a bail of 2 million rupees.

A joint bench of Judges Arjun Prasad Koirala and Tejendra Prasad Sharma Sapkota issued the order. Mahara had been arrested by the Nepal Police’s Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) in the last week of Ashoj. He had been accused of involvement in gold smuggling through VEP.

“In the absence of circumstances that require the defendant to be kept in custody for further investigation based on the available preliminary evidence, and since the previous order issued on Ashoj 29 to keep him in custody is found unjustified, it has been nullified,” the order issued by the Patan High Court today states.

