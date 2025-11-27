Spread the love

By Our Reporter

Sushila Karki’s government was thrust into power because of the expectations generated by the Gen-Z youth movement. Gen-Z is the group that ousted the previous leaders in the initial weeks of September because the culture of corruption, nepotism, and favoritism became common in Nepali politics. Former Chief Justice Karki assumed power on September 12 with the reputation of having the cleanest government in the country’s history. At a time when traditional parties are piling pressure for her ouster through the House reinstatement, many controversies that gripped her government raised questions on her style of working.

Only three months into the office, she is struggling with the very same questions that now seem all too familiar. Controversies in the nomination for certain minister positions have now escalated into a broader conflict pertaining to some appointments made within the secretariat for the prime minister. At the center of the conflict that sparked the whole issue is Adarsha Kumar Shrestha, who is the prime minister’s personal chief secretary. He hired his wife on September 18 for a position within the secretariat.

Nepal Gen Z Front has appealed to the government to relieve Shrestha of his duties because personal appointments within such an important institution undermine the people’s faith in the government’s claim of being honest in the electoral process. Political analysts also highlighted the inevitability of such incidents because the government also bypassed the process in its inception.

However, the Office of the Prime Minister responded by saying Karki needs someone she trusts throughout the day and night, adding that the secretariat functions with very few staff members to cut down on costs. However, the explanation from the government hasn’t convinced the activists who claim that the government is going back on its promise. A draft agreement proposed by the Gen Z representatives is still yet to receive a response from the administration.

However, questions and controversies go beyond the appointments. Attorney General Sabita Bhandari is being accused of her conduct in the case of one of the accused parties named ‘Hope Fertility & Diagnostic Pvt Ltd.’ Critics say the company was involved in harvesting the eggs of young girls illegally.

Bhandari was also involved in the company through her shareholding. She was never supposed to be involved in the decision against prosecuting the accused. Her attorney general’s office defends the decision by saying the deputy attorney general made the decision on the grounds of the evidence.

Other controversies center on the Energy Minister, Kulman Ghising. He belongs to the newly born political group named Ujyalo Nepal. His political group is already registered in the March elections. There exists confusion regarding how he is still in the government despite the members in his political group being ready to participate in the election.

These are not the kinds of problems that might bring down the administration. However, the government must begin by living by its rules on the selection of its members. This also means taking care of conflicts of interest. Additionally, the government must find solutions to the demands from Gen Z groups instead of reacting to the pressure.