Kathmandu, Nov 27: Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal said the government has managed to keep issues that could trigger a repeat of conflict under control. Speaking at the National Assembly’s Public Policy and Delegated Legislation Committee on Thursday, he said the government is working at a fast pace to create a proper environment for the upcoming House of Representatives election.

He said existing laws will be enforced as they are, and noted that possible conflict situations have been contained to a large extent. According to him, talks are underway between political parties and Gen Z groups to maintain calm. Aryal said the government is committed to ensuring a fair and peaceful election, adding that efforts to recover looted weapons and track fugitives are moving ahead in an effective way.

He said police morale has improved and citizens have helped rebuild damaged offices. He expressed confidence that people will be able to vote in a secure setting.

Briefing the committee, he said several groups have been staging protests and putting forward different demands, and the government has tightened monitoring and coordinated its security response. He said necessary supplies for security personnel are being arranged. A help desk has been set up to address any disruptive incidents linked with recent movements, and he shared the number 9851360603 for assistance.

Aryal said the Central Security Committee has met four times so far to prepare election security strategies, taking overall peace and security into account, and has made 20 decisions. Plans to recruit temporary police for the election have also moved ahead.

