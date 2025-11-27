Spread the love

At a time when the Gen-Z protest is being criticized as having been hijacked by the American deep state, C.K. Raut, chair of the Janamat Party, has remarked that this is the right moment to declare the Madhesh districts self-reliant and fully autonomous. His statement appears aimed at dividing the Tarai districts.

How has the government taken Raut’s statement? Does the constitution allow him to publicly make such a declaration? When Durga Prasain, who was leading a campaign for the restoration of the Hindu Kingdom, was arrested, why is the government silent regarding Raut’s remarks?

Ghising for Trolley Bus Revival

Minister Kulman Ghising has asked Asian Development Bank officials to support Nepal in reviving trolley-bus operations around the Ring Road and other major roads in the Kathmandu Valley. The idea is commendable, but whether to operate trolley buses or battery-powered buses requires thorough study.

To run trolley buses, concrete poles must be installed along both sides of the road. For now, Nepal could restart trolley-bus services on the Kathmandu–Bhaktapur route by repairing the old buses and cables along the highway.

Additionally, the Kathmandu–Hetauda ropeway—powered by electricity—needs to be revived. Similar ropeways should also be built in remote areas for transporting goods and passengers, instead of constructing expensive roads in difficult terrain.

Non-Productive Expenditure

The government has already allocated 5 billion rupees for preparations for the March 5 election, while the Election Commission has requested nearly 120 billion rupees to complete the process. Yet elections will not address the Gen-Z demands. This appears to be a wasteful exercise.

More seriously, the Finance Ministry has cut infrastructure budgets to free up funds for the election. Why are we spending such a huge amount without resolving the underlying national problems? The concerned authorities must seek a meaningful and lasting solution.

Will Nepal Rise?

Fish farmers are facing unhealthy competition because Indian fish imports continue to flood the market. Not only fish farmers—virtually all Nepali farmers are suffering due to the smuggled import of agricultural products from India.

The core problem is Nepal’s open border with India. Nepal cannot become self-reliant in agriculture unless the international border is regulated and the practice of completely open borders is reconsidered. The government must strengthen monitoring along major smuggling routes.

Otherwise, Nepal may never rise.

Courtesy: Social Media

If no effective steps are taken to end corruption and establish good governance; if the election system and provisions regarding appointments in constitutional bodies are not improved; and if federalism, secularism, and republicanism continue as they are, then what was the meaning of the sacrifice of 76 people and the destruction of billions worth of property?

What is the justification for the dissolution of Parliament and the appointment of Sushila Karki as Prime Minister? The people want to know.

-Kamal Thapa

Compared to the UML’s program, the royalists’ gathering on Saturday drew three times more people. Perhaps it is because of the connection to the soil.

Nirmal Prasai

The character of our country’s media is astonishing. When 20 people gather at Paris Danda, it is made into big news. If 200 people gather at Bhirkutimandap for a UML event, the headline reads “Public support increasing.”

But when thousands of youths take to the streets across the country demanding the return of the King, the media remains silent— as if nothing happened.

Bipin Sapkota

After SIR was implemented in Bengal, hundreds and thousands of illegal Bangladeshis have been entering Nepal via Siliguri. Since 2063 BS, Nepal has been in a stateless condition; nobody cares about the country.

Yugdrashta

If a Pathao rider works 8–12 hours a day, how much do they earn? Look below. These are the earnings of today’s top six riders—data shared by a rider.

Around 800 rupees go for petrol, and Pathao’s commission is roughly under 10%. Now calculate their income for a 12-hour day. Thanks to Pathao for providing decent employment to the unemployed.

Manesh Lal Chuke

If we could plant cotton and mulberry in the Chure and Bhabar regions and produce silk, imagine how amazing it would be.

But policymakers only think about selling stones in these areas to make money—employees don’t get commissions from this, so who will show the way?

In a country where people dream of becoming billionaires overnight while sleeping, this kind of talk seems meaningless.

What to do? Rubber, cotton, silk, river fish, and buffaloes could all be game-changing products for Nepal — but these are not as easy as lighting a fire.

Saral Suman

Growing cotton in Banke, taking it to Butwal, producing thread at the Butwal Yarn Factory, taking it to Hetauda, and producing finished clothes at Hetauda Textile Industry — this was a development model already demonstrated by King Mahendra.

But that wasn’t liked, so it was buried to bring in the republic.

Chitra Bdr. Basnet

The file exposing brokers who collected large sums from Indian, Pakistani, Bangladeshi, and Nepali citizens, made them “Bhutanese refugees,” and recommended them for U.S. citizenship—thus disgracing the country—will also be revealed now.

It has been exposed that the main planners were Arzu Deuba and Manju Khand.

Rameshwor Khanal

During the monarchy, Nepal had hundreds of factories. The country was somewhat self-reliant, productive, peaceful, and prosperous.

Gradually, it fell victim to party politics and comprador capitalism. Nepali industries were sold off, and now the situation is miserable. Inflation is high, and goods produced abroad keep entering the market—there is no alternative.

When choosing leaders, we people sell our votes for meat and alcohol, electing the corrupt instead of the capable. How will the country develop then? How will it progress?

If the people behave like sheep, wolves will naturally rule.

We don’t need hundreds of parties, thousands of leaders, or 601 lawmakers; nor do we need a Singha Durbar in every home.

What we need is one living tiger (His Majesty the King), who has the policy and the ability to guide everyone in building a civilized, decent, and prosperous country.

Shashank Ghimire

Politicians who adjust their stances depending on where the loudest crowd is will win elections — but they will not build the country.

That is what happened with federalism, secularism, and republicanism.

Now, more agendas that can cause long-term damage to the nation are being pushed in the same way. We can no longer remain silent.

Rabindra Mishra

Nepal imported cruder soybean oil than diesel last quarter — apparently from Argentina. That oil seems to have been exported to India.

This is direct smuggling. Misuse of Nepal’s foreign currency reserves.

Why is no one speaking?

Rudra Pandey

Nepal buys soybean and palm oil in dollars and sells them in Indian rupees, but to settle the rupee payment, Nepal again buys Indian rupees with dollars.

Roshan Shiwakoti

There cannot be a rebellion more intense than Gen-Z.

There cannot be an armed conflict bigger than the Maoist insurgency.

There cannot be a greater people’s movement than 2062/63, nor a more widespread marginalized movement than the Madhesh uprising.

Even after all this, no one has changed.

What is the solution then?

A country where rebellion, revolution, and elections bring no results — what kind of country is this?

-Dambar Khatiwoda

There is no need for a referendum to restore the monarchy. The King is installed by the people.

The monarchy was thrown away at the command of foreigners; now the people will bring it back.

A King is for everyone — the King should not be made a matter of political division.

-Bhumi Raj

The country is in a very serious condition. The state administration is the real permanent government.

Give fair opportunities to capable, loyal, and honest candidates who have served responsibly in Nepal’s administration, finance, development, and other ministries and departments — those who have made themselves competent through study at home and abroad.

Do not choose “Yes-Men.” Choose energetic people.

Those who can lead by integrating the administration of the mountains, hills, and Tarai should get a chance.

The past has taught us a lesson — let there be no influence of party politics or money.

-Thakur Mohan Shrestha

Congratulations on Durga Prasai’s release.

But if they try to sideline the widely supported agenda of restoring the monarchy by calling it a political issue and attempt to stage a referendum drama, then I will do exactly what I said in the first meeting at Paris Danda. Consider this a warning!

-Rajeev Karki

Rather than being a servant of America, I choose to be a subject of the King.

-Gyanendra Shahi

Excerpted and translated by Sushma Shrestha