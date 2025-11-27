Prime Minister Girija Prasad Koirala’s ongoing tour of the eastern region has been made remarkable by its accompaniment of the finance minister.

Reports indicate that the team has allowed massive expenses for gathering crowds and preparing the show for Girija’s visits, with much being wasted on gates and frills.

Prime Minister Girija, on the other hand, has turned the tour into a campaign for the Congress with the forthcoming local elections in mind. The high-profile visit has not spared the locals from assurances about development projects that extend even beyond the five-year term of Girija’s office.

People’s Review, 4 November 1991.