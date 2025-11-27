Spread the love

Kathmandu, Nov 27: The Public Procurement Monitoring Office under the Prime Minister’s Office has asked 14 construction companies to submit clarifications within seven days, signaling that they may be blacklisted for poor performance. The office said this is a final chance for the companies to respond. They were earlier given 30 days, but none submitted clarifications within that period.

The companies now required to respond include Labkush Construction of Nuwakot led by Bikram Ghale, Manakamana Construction of Nuwakot led by Narin Ghale, Deepshree Engineering of Kathmandu led by Mukund Adhikari, New Kamana Universal JV of Nuwakot led by Bijay Gurung and Chandrasurya Construction Service of Kathmandu led by Suman Nyaopane.

Others on the list are Arctic Construction of Kapilvastu led by Firoj Mohammad Manihar, Pampha Construction Service of Bara led by Prem Bahadur Sapkota, Changrasi Construction Service of Kathmandu led by Tilak Bahadur Thapamagar, Pooja Construction of Dhading led by Fulchan Shrestha and D P Kandel Construction Service of Kathmandu led by Dhruva Prasad Sapkota.

The remaining firms asked for clarification are Pavitra Multiple Construction of Kathmandu led by Umesh Lama, Chita and Sallery Associates of Chitwan led by Prujan Rawat, P N D Sherpa Construction of Kathmandu led by Ang Ombu Sherpa and Quality Solution Company of Lalitpur led by Manoj Kumar Yadav.

People’s News Monitoring Service