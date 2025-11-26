Kathmandu, Nov 26: The Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has called on all alternative political forces to come together.

The party’s secretariat meeting made the decision to issue this call. During the meeting, a briefing was provided by the High Dialogue Committee on the progress of discussions with various political parties, groups, and individuals.

Based on these discussions, leaders said there was a debate on how to bring potential political polarization and cooperation to a logical conclusion. According to RSP’s General Secretary Kabindra Burlakoti, following the directives of the party’s central committee meeting on Nov 19, the secretariat also decided to provide necessary facilitation to unite all alternative forces.

“Alternative forces dedicated to good governance and rapid development are being called to unite and build collective strength capable of bringing fundamental change to the country’s economic and political structure,” Burlakoti stated.

Burlakoti outlined five key decisions from the meeting: provide secretariat support to unite alternative forces for political cooperation, request central members’ recommendations to fill vacancies in key party commissions, assign provincial in-charge roles and election responsibilities to central members while thanking outgoing secretariat members, form Rapid Action Teams across all local levels with guidance to provincial and district units, and dissolve the Kirtipur municipal committee based on performance evaluation under party rules.

People’s News Monitoring Service