Kathmandu, Nov 26: The campaign led by Durga Prasai, focused on protecting religion, culture, and nationalism, is drawing interest from parties including the Rastriya Swatantra Party (Raswapa). Raswapa had sent a representative to a meeting held at a Kathmandu hotel on Wednesday morning. According to sources, Jwala Sangraula attended as the party’s representative.

Resham Chaudhary, former minister Prem Ale, and Jitman Lama, who represented Energy Minister Kulman Ghising, were also present. Ghising could not attend due to his ministerial duties, so he sent Lama in his place.

Prasai recently withdrew the protest he had planned for the first week of Mangsir after reaching a three point agreement with the government last week, which included cooperation on issues such as restoring the monarchy and reinstating Hindu statehood.

He has said the campaign will now be expanded and taken to the public to seek wider support. Wednesday’s meeting is understood to be an initial step in that direction.

On Tuesday, Prasai had urged the Nepal Army to play a role in restoring the monarchy.

