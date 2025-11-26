Kathmandu, November 26: NMB Bank Ltd. in collaboration with Visa has signed an agreement with the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Nepal Chapter with a goal to promote and expand the use of NMB SoftPOS.

SoftPOS is an innovative technology that allows businesses to accept digital card payments right on their existing Android smartphones without a physical POS machine. PATA Nepal Chapter represents many key players in the tourism industry, including hotels, travel agencies, and airlines through this partnership, NMB Bank aims to help PATA members easily adopt this technology.

With the use of NMB SoftPOS, PATA members can make their payment processes more convenient, safer, and faster. This will ultimately help tourists and customers pay more easily, ensuring a smoother experience. The increased use of this technology will also boost digital transaction volumes, support financial inclusion, and help expand the acceptance of modern digital payment methods across the entire tourism sector. NMB Bank and PATA Nepal Chapter believe this joint effort will make the tourism industry in Nepal more digitally advanced.

NMB Bank has been providing comprehensive financial services through 202 branches, 184 ATMs, and 9 extended counters across the country.

