Kathmandu, Nov 26: Kathmandu recorded a minimum temperature of 6.4 degrees Celsius this morning. The reading was taken at 5:45 am and marks the lowest temperature of the season so far, according to meteorologist Hari Prasad Dahal. He said yesterday’s minimum at the same time was 7.4 degrees and the temperature is gradually falling.

Dahal said Kathmandu’s daytime high is expected to reach between 19 and 21 degrees Celsius.

At 5:45 am Wednesday, Jumla registered minus 4.8 degrees, Dadeldhura 3.4, Dhangadhi 10.2, Janakpur 14 and Okhaldhunga 9.4 degrees Celsius.

Light fog has appeared in parts of the Terai, including Dhangadhi, Bhairahawa, Simara and Biratnagar. Dahal said the fog is not dense enough to disrupt flights, though colder conditions are building as the fog begins to set in.

People’s News Monitoring Service