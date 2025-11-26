By Shashi P.B.B. Malla

Before the events of September 8, 2025, Gen Z was clearly observing the machinations of the honchos of the Himalayan Republic.

And they were thinking of radical change in the political dispensation.

This change has been defined by the Oxford English Dictionary thus:

Revolt: revolution, insurrection, mutiny, uprising,

rioting, insurgence, seizure of power, coup

Rebellion -- defiance of authority or control

--disobedience

-- subversion

-- resistance

Revolution -- a forcible overthrow of a government or

social order

--reorganization, restructuring

There is no doubt that much is still to be done until regime change is fully achieved and the First Himalayan Republic destined to the dustbin of history, since its protagonists are attempting a restoration.

The Second Himalayan Republic is still in the making.

Above all, there are many new political parties wishing to influence the political discussion and the establishment of new/reformed/restructured political institutions.

In our discussions, we must keep in mind what is necessary and what is possible.

What is necessary

What is absolutely necessary is to create air-tight institutions of corruption control.

In the new era of digitalisation, it should be possible to create institutions and processes that eradicate corruption or keep it at a bare minimum.

This will open the gates to good governance and provide basic government services with little fuss and fanfare.

The other side of the coin is that harsh punishment for corruption offenders should be the norm and not the exception.

Strong Executive

We should strive to install a strong executive which has the backing of a parliamentary majority.

This means that we keep the position of an executive Prime Minister.

The Head of State should be of a ceremonial nature enjoying no political, but only discretionary powers.

He/She will hold the function of ‘Supreme Commander of the Nepal Army’, which had an exemplary role in the recent political troubles.

Restoration of the Hindu Monarchy

This is an important national question that has still to be determinedd.

After pertinent discussions along the breadth and length of the country, it should be decided via a referendum of the Nepalese people.

In the meantime, to achieve fair and open discussions in the general public, members of the erstwhile royal family should feel free to take part in general discussions but refrain from founding a political party themselves.

Former King Gyanendra has been exemplary in airing his views on the state of the nation and he should encourage HRH Prince Hridayendra – himself a member of Gen Z – to actively participate in the national discussion and undertake information tours all over the country.

If a political party like the Rashtriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) chooses to support the dynamic prince, so much the better for the future of the nation.

The writer can be reached at: shashimalla125@gmail.com