By Nirmal P. Acharya

In November 2025, Steve Witkoff, the US Special Envoy for the Middle East, met with Rustem Umerov, the National Security Advisor of Ukraine, in Miami and informed him of a "US Peace Plan for Ending Hostilities between Russia and Ukraine". Because the plan consists of 28 points, it is also known as the 28-point plan. According to Ukrainian sources, Trump hopes that Zelensky will sign the agreement before Thanksgiving Day (November 27), so that Trump can showcase his peace achievements to the world on Thanksgiving Day. This is a final ultimatum to Ukraine. If Zelensky signs this document, Ukraine will be doomed. So, what exactly does this peace plan say?

In the most general terms, the key points of this plan are as follows: First, regarding territory. Ukraine ceded a large area of land to Russia.

Second, regarding the military. The Ukrainian military was limited to 600,000 personnel.

Third, regarding Russia's security guarantee. Ukraine stipulated in its constitution that it would never join NATO.

Fourth, regarding culture. Ukraine recognized both Russian and Ukrainian as official languages and restored the right of the Moscow Patriarchate to govern the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which was abolished in 2024.

Fifth, regarding NATO. NATO would not deploy troops in Ukraine.

Sixth, regarding the Ukrainian regime. Ukraine would hold elections within 100 days to verify the legitimacy of Zelensky's government.

Seventh, the peace plan clearly states that Russia will re-integrate into the global economy.

Obviously, this so-called peace agreement, which was privately drafted by Americans, is actually a surrender agreement for Ukraine.

This fully confirms the famous saying of former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger: It is dangerous to be an enemy of the United States, but it is fatal to be its friend. This is essentially a difficult problem that the United States has presented to the entire world.

Therefore, Nepal cannot be an enemy of the Americans, nor can it be a friend of the Americans. Nepal might really not know where to go.