Kathmandu, Nov 26: Police say drunk driving caused 11 deaths across the country in Kartik, with more than 250 alcohol related crashes injuring 375 people.

Lumbini Province recorded the highest numbers. There were 103 accidents linked to drunk driving, which left 7 people dead and 163 injured. In the Kathmandu Valley, 57 such crashes caused 1 death and 74 injuries. Koshi Province saw 41 accidents, also with 1 fatality and 61 injuries.

Madhes Province reported 20 cases, with 1 person killed and 28 injured. Bagmati Province recorded alcohol related crashes that injured 12 people in one set of reports, and another set noted 1 death and 22 injuries.

Gandaki Province saw 4 incidents with 6 injuries. Karnali reported 6 accidents that left 10 people hurt, while Sudurpaschim recorded 7 crashes with 11 injuries.

Police say the figures show how often people are still driving after drinking, putting themselves and others at risk.

People’s News Monitoring Service