Kathmandu, Nov 25: US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he had a “very good” phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The two leaders discussed the Russia–Ukraine war, fentanyl trafficking, and a key agreement being prepared for farmers.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump said, “We have reached a good and very important agreement for our farmers. It will keep improving. Our relationship with China is very strong.”

He said he will visit China in April at Xi’s invitation, and Xi will travel to the United States toward the end of next year.

In a statement issued by Beijing, Xi said Taiwan remains an inseparable part of the international system shaped after World War II. The statement also noted Xi’s hope for a fair and lasting peace in the Ukraine war.

Tension between China and Japan has risen after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Japanese forces might intervene if China takes any action against Taiwan. Responding to this, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi accused Japan of crossing a “red line.”

The United States has kept its long-standing policy of not taking a fixed position on Taiwan’s sovereignty, but it opposes the use of force to seize the island.

The Trump administration recently approved a $ 330 million arms sale to Taiwan, a move strongly condemned by Beijing.

According to Trump, the call also covered fentanyl issues and trade in soybeans and other farm products. “We have secured a very important deal for our farmers. It will keep getting better,” he said.

China’s Foreign Ministry, while saying relations had shown stable and positive movement after the Busan meeting, did not give any official confirmation of any concrete trade or soybean purchase deal.

People’s News Monitoring Service