By LAVISH JUNG GURUNG

For millennia, gold has shimmered not merely as a metal but as a mirror of human faith, fear, and ambition. Today, as governments and investors embark on a global gold-buying spree, it is tempting to see this as a new phenomenon — a rush to hedge against inflation, sanctions, or the fading power of the dollar. Yet the truth is older and far deeper: gold never truly went away. It has always been there, pulsing quietly beneath the surface of human civilization, waiting for moments of uncertainty to gleam once more.

The Chemistry of Desire

Gold’s physical properties explain part of its magic. It is dense, yet malleable. It neither rusts nor corrodes. It can be hammered, melted, or molded endlessly without losing its luster. Ancient societies found in it a paradox — indestructible yet workable, rare yet radiant. The Incas called it the “sweat of the sun.” The Greeks sculpted gods with it. King Solomon plated his temple walls with it. Chinese emperors even consumed it in search of immortality.

Across continents and centuries, gold symbolized not utility but divinity — a bridge between the earthly and the eternal.

From Worship to Wealth

As human societies expanded into empires, the sacred allure of gold transformed into something far more worldly. Greed and governance merged, and gold became the foundation of one of humankind’s most revolutionary inventions: money.

Early societies experimented with countless objects as currency — barley, salt, shells, even cattle. Cows, after all, provided food and labor and could be traded across communities. But they spoiled, could not be divided, and were difficult to transport. Gold, by contrast, solved these problems — it was durable, divisible, portable, and universally desired.

What gold lacked in practical use, it gained through something uniquely human: belief. When two people agree that a piece of metal holds value, that collective faith turns it into a system. Thus, money was born not merely from necessity but from psychology.

When Faith Became Coin

Once societies began stamping gold into standardized coins, it became the world’s near-universal medium of exchange. But gold’s power was not just economic — it was imperial.

When Spanish conquistadors arrived in Mexico in 1519, they encountered the Aztecs, who revered gold not as currency but as a divine ornament. The Spanish, however, saw only wealth. “We suffer from a disease of the heart that can only be cured by gold,” one conquistador wrote. That “disease” fueled centuries of conquest, slavery, and plunder, as European powers scoured the Americas for El Dorado and other mythical cities of gold.

Gold fever was not confined to monarchs. It infected miners in California, prospectors in the Yukon, and fortune seekers in South Africa and Australia. Entire populations moved, economies boomed and collapsed, and landscapes were reshaped — all in pursuit of the glimmer of wealth.

The Leap from Metal to Myth

Yet humanity’s next great leap was even more audacious: replacing gold itself with paper.

Banks promised that their paper notes represented real gold held in vaults. And once again, belief worked its quiet alchemy. People trusted the paper because they trusted the promise. Eventually, governments detached that paper from gold entirely — ushering in the age of fiat money, where faith shifted from metal to institutions.

Money, stripped of gold, remained what it had always been: belief in a system. But now the belief rested not in a tangible element, but in the credibility of governments and central banks.

Gold and Geopolitics: The New Age of Hoarding

The world’s renewed obsession with gold today is not nostalgia — it’s strategy.

A pivotal moment came in 2022, after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. When G7 nations froze the Russian Central Bank’s assets held in Europe, many countries saw a warning. If global reserves could be weaponized, sovereignty demanded diversification.

Since then, central banks have been quietly yet aggressively buying gold. According to the World Gold Council, 2024 marks the third consecutive year of record purchases. China, India, Poland, and the Czech Republic are among the top buyers. In the early 2000s, central banks were selling hundreds of tons of gold annually. Now they are accumulating it — transforming their reserves into tangible shields against geopolitical risk and U.S. financial dominance.

Gold, once again, has become not just a store of value, but a symbol of defiance.

The Metal That Never Dies

Gold’s story is the story of human belief itself — a journey from sacred ornament to imperial treasure, from coin to paper, and now, back to a symbol of security in an uncertain world. Though economies evolve and currencies change, gold endures because it represents something timeless: trust. Whether as a divine relic, a medium of exchange, or a hedge against geopolitical turmoil, gold remains the one element that never loses its shine — not just in markets, but in the human imagination.

