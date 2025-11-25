Kathmandu, Nov 25: Police have arrested 267 people on charges of arson and vandalism during the Gen Z protests on September 8 and 9.

According to Kathmandu District Police Range, 154 cases have been filed so far related to vandalism and arson. Police said 87 individuals have been released on bail.

Investigations are ongoing against 113 people. Among them, 33 have been released on a surety bond, and 43 have been sent to judicial custody.

Police said 104 complaints have been registered related to arson, vandalism and public disorder. These include 22 individual complaints, 66 related to arson and vandalism in government offices, and 16 involving institutional and business establishments, including incidents at the Supreme Court and the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority.

Police have received 42 complaint applications. Three police personnel are among those who filed complaints. DNA testing is underway to identify seven individuals whose identities are still unknown. Police said they have received descriptions of those reported missing. They have also completed 228 damage assessment reports for buildings affected during the protests.

Additionally, 102 inmates who escaped from various prisons during the protests have been rearrested and returned to custody. Police have recovered and registered 83 firearms to date.

People’s News Monitoring Service