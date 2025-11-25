Kathmandu, Nov 25: Prime Minister Sushila Karki faced an angry Gen Z delegation at Singha Durbar on Monday after her office avoided a scheduled meeting. The protest erupted over revelations that Karki’s chief secretary, Adarsh Kumar Shrestha, appointed his wife and relatives to government positions.

Gen Z representatives arrived at the PM’s office around 11 a.m., but were told the Prime Minister was busy and were asked to wait in a separate room. Hours passed, and by 4 p.m., they still hadn’t met her. Frustration turned to outrage when they learned Karki had left the office.

Delegates accused Press Coordinator Ram Rawal of misleading them. Videos from the scene show youths demanding Karki’s resignation. One protester shouted, “A Prime Minister who cannot respect Gen Z’s concerns should resign.” Another added, “How can a government that ignores us, despite our sacrifices, function?” Police had to be called to prevent escalation.

Representatives from multiple Gen Z groups attended, including youth from Sudan Gurung’s team, Miraj Dhungana and Karnali Gen Z led by Supriya Rajyalakshmi Shahi, and Ravi Kiran Hamal’s group with Vijay Shah, Tekendra Joshi, and Ajay Sodari. Some, like Ravi Kiran, were stopped at the main gate.

Delegates said the Prime Minister’s office promised a small representative group could meet her, but even they were prevented. Supriya Shahi said the office summoned them to a side room only to quietly let the PM leave, denying them a meeting. They carried petitions demanding the removal of Shrestha and Attorney General Sabita Bhandari and an investigation into their appointments.

The PM’s office explained the delays were due to her busy schedule. Shahi warned that if they aren’t allowed to submit their petitions today, they would stage a sit-in.

