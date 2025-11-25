Suman Raj Aryal has been appointed as the Chief Secretary of the Government of Nepal. The meeting of the Council of Ministers held on Monday at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers in Singha Durbar appointed Defense Secretary Aryal as the 29th Chief Secretary.

Minister for Finance, Federal Affairs and General Administration Rameshwor Prasad Khanal informed that Aryal was appointed Chief Secretary in accordance with the seniority of government secretaries. The meeting decided to appoint him effective from Wednesday. The current Chief Secretary, Ek Narayan Aryal, will receive compulsory retirement from Tuesday, November 25, due to reaching the age limit of 58.

Suman Raj Aryal, who will serve as Chief Secretary until 26 Ashar 2083 BS, was promoted to secretary on 19 Magh 2077 BS. According to the National Civil Service Records, he will retire upon reaching the age limit of 58.

He entered the civil service on 19 Baisakh 2053 BS as a Section Officer (Gazetted 3rd Class) serving as a Statistics Officer. It is customary to appoint as Chief Secretary someone among the most senior and high-performing secretaries. After becoming secretary, he has served at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, the Office of the Auditor General, the Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizens, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the National Planning Commission, and as secretary in various provinces.

The newly appointed Chief Secretary Aryal faces several challenges: upholding good governance in line with the expectations of the Gen-Z generation, facilitating the enactment of the Federal Civil Service Act by the new Parliament formed after the upcoming elections, boosting the morale of civil servants, contributing to creating a conducive environment for elections, and providing leadership to the civil administration.

People’s News Monitoring Service.