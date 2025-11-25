Bangkok, Nov 25: A growing number of Nepalis have fallen prey to scams in Myanmar, Laos, and Cambodia, lured by promises of easy money and attractive jobs. Those stranded or escaping are relying heavily on Nepali embassies in Myanmar and Thailand for rescue.

Nepal’s ambassador to Thailand, Dhan Bahadur Wali, who also oversees Laos and Cambodia, said the number of Nepalis involved in fraudulent activities has risen alarmingly. Since April 2025, the Bangkok embassy has rescued 67 Nepalis from the region. Another 29, 23 from Myawaddy in Myanmar, two from Mae Sot in Thailand, and four from Cambodia, are awaiting repatriation. Official records of how many Nepalis work in these areas are lacking.

Ambassador Wali explained that many are drawn into illegal online operations, including dating scams, crypto fraud, online casinos, and phishing, often under the pretext of attractive foreign jobs. Following October 19, 2025, over 2,000 foreigners from 28 countries, including 38 Nepalis, crossed from Myanmar into Thailand, and the embassy is coordinating their return.

Nepal’s ambassador to Myanmar, Harishchandra Ghimire, noted repeated travel advisories have failed to curb arrivals. Most Nepalis reach Myanmar’s Myawaddy via Thailand after being lured from the UAE. Despite demolishing 100 scam centers in Myawaddy and 9,540 of over 10,800 foreigners returning home, the embassy continues rescue efforts.

Since fiscal year 2078/79, 264 Nepalis have been rescued and repatriated, with many more possibly returning on their own. Recent operations include 37 Nepalis rescued from Myawaddy on December 18, 2025, and 14 on November 5.

Earlier briefings by Myanmar officials noted thousands of foreigners, including eight Nepalis, illegally residing in the region. The first group of stranded Nepalis reached Myanmar in 2079/80 after falling victim to agents promising jobs. Subsequent embassy efforts included advisories warning Nepalis against traveling to Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, and Thailand for quick-money schemes.

Despite repeated warnings, the flow continues. Embassies urge Nepalis to work abroad only through official labor approvals to avoid falling into illegal operations in these Southeast Asian countries.

