Bhairahawa, Nov 25: Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal emphasized that the government, built on the sacrifices of the Gen Z movement, is focused on completing elections swiftly and transferring power to the newly elected leadership.

Speaking at a Lumbini province-level security seminar on Tuesday, he clarified that the government’s priority is to conduct elections responsibly under the unique circumstances following the Gen Z protests.

Aryal urged party leaders to speak carefully on election matters, warning that ignoring youth concerns could lead to serious consequences. “Those claiming elections cannot happen will be answered by our actions. If reforms don’t follow after our children’s protests, another disaster could strike the country,” he said.

The seminar in Lumbini marked the start of a series of provincial security meetings, aimed at analyzing election challenges and developing effective strategies. Aryal noted that starting in Lumbini carries symbolic significance, reflecting Buddha’s message of peace. Similar meetings are planned across all seven provinces to ensure a secure electoral environment.

He highlighted the government’s efforts to neutralize security threats, including fugitives and looted weapons highlighted during the Gen Z movement. So far, 78 fugitives have been apprehended in Lumbini, and security forces continue operations to recover weapons.

Lumbini Chief Minister Chetan Narayan Acharya stressed that public fear remains high and boosting the morale of security personnel is essential. He warned that chaotic groups are still active and that as long as fugitives roam freely, citizens cannot feel secure. The government’s immediate duty, he said, is to strengthen security forces and maintain public confidence during the election process.