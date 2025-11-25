Kathmandu, Nov 25: The Bagmati River Corridor from Gokarna to Balkhu will soon be lit up with new street lights. The area will also come under CCTV surveillance.

The High-Powered Bagmati Civilization Integrated Development Committee under the Ministry of Urban Development plans to install a modern CCTV surveillance system and a high-mast smart lighting system. The aim is to address the growing waste management problems, stop unauthorized activities, and respond to security challenges along this stretch of the corridor.

According to project deputy director Uddhav Nepal, the plan includes 567 smart street lights and 48 high-mast floodlights at six locations. These installations are expected to brighten dark spots and help create a safer and more orderly environment.

The project will also install 120 advanced cameras that are resistant to temperature, dust, and water, and can operate both day and night.

A tender has already been issued to select contractors for the installation of lights and CCTV equipment. The server and monitoring unit will be located at the Kathmandu District Police Office.

Once the system is in place, the committee expects improvements in security, monitoring, crime prevention, control of disorderly activities, and night-time lighting. The CCTV and lighting setup is also expected to support the ongoing Bagmati Clean-up Campaign.

Nepal said CCTV installation has already been completed in the Thapathali Teku confluence area of the Bagmati Corridor.

