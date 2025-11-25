Kathmandu, Nov 25: A total of 64 parties have registered for the March 5 House of Representatives election. The Election Commission said eight of them filed their papers on Monday.

The count had reached 56 by Sunday. After Monday’s entries, it moved up to 64. The Commission has given parties until November 26 to submit their applications if they want to be on the ballot.

Registration activity has been steady. Twelve parties filed on November 17, five on November 18, eight on November 19, eight on November 20, seven on November 21, and sixteen on November 23.

The groups that registered on Monday include Nagarik Shakti Nepal, Nagarik Unmukti Party, Miteri Party Nepal, Progressive Socialist Party, Nepal Communist Party Maoist, Terai Madhesh Democratic Party, Rastriya Samunnati Party, and Janadesh Party Nepal.

The Commission currently recognizes 135 parties in its list, but only those that reapply by Wednesday will get a place in this election.

People’s News Monitoring Service