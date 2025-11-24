Kathmandu, November 24: Suman Raj Aryal has been appointed as the Chief Secretary of the Government of Nepal. Today’s meeting of the Council of Ministers decided to appoint Aryal as the Chief Secretary.

Aryal entered the civil service as an officer in Baisakh 2053 and was promoted to Secretary on Magh 19, 2077 (February 2021). He holds a master’s degree in science.

The current Chief Secretary, Ek Narayan Aryal, will retire the day after tomorrow, Wednesday, due to the age limit.

People’s News Monitoring Service.