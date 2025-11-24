Kathmandu, Nov 24: Gen Z youth leader Raksha Bam has called for the removal of Prime Minister Sushila Karki’s chief personal secretary Adarsha Kumar Shrestha. She has also demanded that the appointments he secured for his family members and relatives be cancelled.

Bam made the demand after a report stated that Shrestha had arranged jobs for his family members and relatives inside the Prime Minister’s secretariat.

She wrote on social media that people like the prime minister’s chief personal secretary were taking advantage of a sensitive moment and pushing nepotism and favoritism. She said this dishonored the sacrifices made for change. According to her, the Gen Z protest was not only against financial corruption but also against moral decay, nepotism and favoritism.

She added that they had raised slogans for good governance, clarity in public work and responsibility on Bhadra 23. But the chief personal secretary of a citizen-mandated government had used the Gen Z movement as an opportunity to place his wife and other relatives in jobs, which she described as plainly wrong.

Bam concluded by saying that Shrestha should be removed immediately. She urged the government to cancel all family-based appointments he secured through nepotism and favoritism. A citizen-mandated government, she said, should not fall under the grip of a few individuals and must act in time.

People’s News Monitoring Service