Kathmandu, Nov 24: The Progressive Democratic Party, or Pragatisheel Loktantrik Party, has been announced.

The new party was formed on Sunday in Kathmandu through the merger of Dr. Baburam Bhattarai-led Nepal Socialist Party (Naya Shakti), Janardan Sharma’s Progressive National Campaign, and Santosh Pariyar, who left the Rastriya Swatantra Party ( National Independent Party).

Former Prime Minister Dr. Bhattarai formally announced the party’s name at the event. The party will have 151 central members and has already been registered with the Election Commission under the name of leader Durga Sow.

The party follows the principles of progressive socialism, and its election symbol features an eye. Leader Santosh Pariyar said the party will move forward with inclusive and collective leadership.

(People’s News Monitoring Service)