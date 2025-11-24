Kathmandu, Nov 24: Coordinator of the campaign to “save the nation, nationalism, religion and culture” Durga Prasai, said his group changed the form of their movement to honour the commitments made by the prime minister and the home minister.

Released from custody on Sunday, November 22, 2025, following a Supreme Court order, Prasai thanked the government for holding talks with his group. On Saturday, November 21, 2025, the government and the Prasai group reached an understanding in Baluwatar to halt the protest for the moment.

Prasai said the prime minister and the home minister spent three hours in discussion with them, which prompted his team to adjust their protest plan. He added that previous governments did not give them that level of attention.

He said they were also concerned that outsiders might try to hijack the movement at a tense moment for the country, so they agreed to modify the protest after being asked to wait for fifteen days.

The group had earlier announced a Nepal Banda and an indefinite strike starting November 22, 2025. Prasai was arrested at his home around midnight on November 17, 2025, on charges of disrupting public peace with provocative remarks.

On Sunday, November 22, 2025, the Supreme Court bench of Justices Nahakul Subedi and Shrikant Paudel ordered his release in response to a habeas corpus petition filed by his son Nirajan. The court noted the agreement between the government and the Prasai group and stated that continued detention was no longer justified, cancelling all related arrest and investigation orders and directing his immediate release.

People’s News Monitoring Service