Kathmandu, November 24: It has come to light that Adarsha Kumar Shrestha, the Chief Personal Secretary to Prime Minister Sushila Karki, appointed his family members and relatives to the Prime Minister’s Secretariat.

According to sources at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, Adarsha — who enjoys facilities equivalent to a government secretary — appointed his wife, Sangeeta Shrestha, as a Personal Joint Secretary with privileges equivalent to a Joint Secretary.

Sources also revealed that another relative, Kamala Shrestha, was appointed as a Personal Joint Secretary. Both Sangeeta and Kamala were appointed on the same day, i.e., Asoj 2.

Their appointments were made within a week after Sushila Karki assumed office as Prime Minister. On the same day, Poonam Shrestha and Rabina Shrestha were also appointed as Administrative Assistants, equivalent to the Non-Gazetted First Class (NaSu) level.

Adarsha himself had been working on contract in the Information Technology Division of the Supreme Court. He had also served in the Supreme Court when Sushila Karki was the Chief Justice.

People’s News Monitoring Service.