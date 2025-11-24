Kathmandu, November 24: To make remittance inflow into Nepal from abroad more convenient, simple, and reliable, Machhapuchchhre Bank Ltd. has signed an official agreement with Joyalukkas Exchange, located in the United Arab Emirates.

Aiming to make it easier for Nepalis living in the UAE to send remittances to Nepal, Machhapuchchhre Bank Ltd. has formally launched remittance services in collaboration with Joyalukkas Exchange. The agreement was signed by General Manager Mrish Kumar Karn on behalf of Joyalukkas Exchange and Deputy Chief Executive Officer Prasiddha Raj Aryal on behalf of Machhapuchchhre Bank Ltd.

Following this agreement, Nepalis residing in the UAE can now easily send money to Nepal from more than 30 branches of Joyalukkas Exchange. The amount sent will be conveniently payable throughout Nepal via Machhapuchchhre Bank’s 165 branches, branchless banking services, 11 extension counters, and over 20,000 remittance agents.

In addition, the bank has also arranged for remittances sent through Joyalukkas Exchange to be instantly deposited into accounts at any bank in Nepal.

Since its establishment, Machhapuchchhre Bank Ltd. has remained committed to introducing technology-driven services and facilities for its customers. The bank currently provides comprehensive banking services with advanced technology to over 1.8 million customers through its 165 branches, 88 branchless banking locations, 11 extension counters—totaling 274 service points—and 199 ATMs, operating from east to west and from the Himalayas to the Tarai.

People's News Monitoring Service.