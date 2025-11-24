Pokhara Nov 24: Police in Kaski have continued arresting individuals involved in arson, looting and vandalism during the Gen Z protests of Bhadra 23 and 24. According to police, those who damaged public and private property have been taken into custody and produced before the court.

District Police Office Kaski spokesperson DSP Hari Bahadur Basnet said 56 people have been arrested so far, and many more are being investigated for public disorder. He said only those whose involvement is confirmed through photos or videos have been detained. Individuals with no suspicion against them have not been touched.

Some detainees have been released on bail, although investigations continue against most of them. Of the total, 36 people are now under detailed investigation. Several have been sent to judicial custody on court orders, and one minor has been sent to a juvenile correction home.

Basnet said a special team is still working to identify others involved in the destructive incidents of the second day of the protest. The first day of the movement was peaceful but the next day saw widespread destruction, much of which was captured in photos and videos shared online. Police have urged the public to submit any evidence they have.

Of the 56 arrested, 14 have been released on bail. Police clarified that peaceful protest alone was not the reason for any arrest. Those detained were involved in vandalism, looting or arson.

On Sunday, the Kaski District Court issued varied orders in several criminal disturbance cases. Some accused were released on bail, while others were sent to judicial custody or the juvenile home. One minor accused of stealing weapons from the Bagare Police Post was ordered into the correction home. In another case involving Keshav Bomjan and three others, the court ordered remand. A separate bench ordered three of the thirteen accused in another case to post one lakh rupees each for bail. Three absconders also appeared in court after learning bail orders would be issued.

Another case involving Narayan Shahi and three others resulted in a remand order. Family members of the accused gathered at the court premises, and many broke into tears after orders for custody and juvenile confinement.

Kaski district alone suffered losses worth nearly Rs 5 billion during the protests. According to Chief District Officer Rudradevi Sharma, 116 government offices and 27 private properties were attacked. Damage to federal, provincial and local office buildings and vehicles amounted to Rs 2.18 billion, while private property losses reached Rs 2.73 billion. In total, 329 vehicles were damaged. Many offices are still not fully functional.

