Kathmandu, November 24: To ensure that the upcoming House of Representatives elections are conducted in a peaceful, fearless, and free environment, the Ministry of Home Affairs has brought the procurement process for necessary vehicles for all three security agencies to its final stage.

According to the Home Minister’s Secretariat, once approval for procurement was received from the Ministry of Finance, the process for purchasing the vehicles was expedited. After the Ministry of Finance provided resources to replace the essential vehicles that were completely destroyed by arson during the Gen-Z movement, the procurement process reached its final phase.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, all required vehicles will be purchased before the election to ensure there is no shortage of vehicles needed for election preparations and security.

The Ministry of Finance has approved 351.1 million rupees through the regular budget to procure 156 vehicles for Nepal Police. An additional 453 million rupees has also been approved to purchase 106 more vehicles.

Nepal Police is preparing to purchase vehicles worth a total of 804.1 million rupees in the current fiscal year. Of the 156 vehicles to be purchased from the regular budget, 75 will be pickup vans (for regular patrol), one prisoner van, 28 office-purpose vehicles, 41 electric vehicles, and 10 escort pickup vans.

Similarly, the Ministry of Finance has authorized resources for the Armed Police Force to purchase a total of 59 vehicles, including three disaster-rescue vehicles, 50 Bolero pickup vans, three riot-control trucks, and two ambulances.

Likewise, the ministry stated that the National Investigation Department has received approval for 28 million rupees to procure six four-wheeler vehicles.

During the Gen-Z movement, 465 Nepal Police offices across the country were damaged; among them, 449 offices have already resumed operations after repairs and maintenance. The remaining 16 offices are in the final stages of repair and will be operational soon, according to the Ministry’s Policy, Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation Division. In the incident, 571 various types of police vehicles were damaged.

