Kathmandu, Nov 24: Police have arrested eight Indian nationals in Kathmandu for running betting operations linked to the Nepal Premier League (NPL). The suspects, living in Samakhusi, were reportedly facilitating both online and in-person betting. A six-day remand was secured for further investigation.

Separately, authorities detained Indian businessman Dilpreet Singh, 28, and Nepali-origin Rebika Singh Thakuri, 24, for allegedly attempting to influence players. The duo, who met in Delhi, reportedly targeted Nepali cricketers under the guise of sponsorship, offering money for actions such as intentionally getting out, dropping catches, or losing matches. Police acted after receiving tips from players and the Cricket Association Nepal (CAN). Mobile phones and digital records were seized, and the investigation is ongoing. Officials are withholding player identities to prevent disrupting the tournament.

The case has revived long-standing concerns over match-fixing in Nepali cricket. Despite past allegations, including during the 2023 Nepal T20 League, courts cleared all accused players due to insufficient evidence. CAN’s integrity unit, under the ICC’s anti-corruption framework, monitors such threats independently.

Police warn that rapid growth and rising visibility of Nepali cricket make it a target for international betting syndicates. Authorities are closely tracking the NPL to ensure the tournament proceeds fairly and have pledged to follow every lead until the investigation concludes.

Nepal’s cricket and football have faced similar challenges over the years, with courts ultimately acquitting accused players. Officials stress that protecting the integrity of the game remains a top priority as the sport gains prominence both nationally and internationally.