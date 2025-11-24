Kathmandu, November 24: In the first four months of the current fiscal year 2082/83, Nepal’s foreign trade has exceeded 700 billion rupees.

From Saun to Kattik of the current fiscal year, foreign trade worth 702.94 billion rupees has been recorded.

This volume is 24.18 percent higher than the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. During the same period last year, trade worth 566.05 billion rupees had been recorded.

According to the Customs Department, goods worth 609.45 billion rupees were imported in the first four months of the current fiscal year. This is 18.71 percent higher compared to the same period of the previous year, when imports were worth 513.38 billion rupees.

Similarly, goods and services worth 93.49 billion rupees were exported from Nepal during this period. This is 77.51 percent higher than the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, when goods and services worth 52.67 billion rupees had been exported.

During this period, Nepal incurred a trade deficit of 515.95 billion rupees, which is 11.99 percent higher compared to the same period last year. In the same period of the previous fiscal year, Nepal had recorded a trade deficit of 460.71 billion rupees, according to the statistics of the Customs Department.

