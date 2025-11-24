Mumbai, Nov 24: Bollywood legend Dharmendra Deol, celebrated for his action-packed roles and charismatic screen presence, has passed away at the age of 89. He had been unwell for several weeks and died at his residence in Mumbai, according to Indian media reports.

Dharmendra leaves behind six children and two spouses. While the family has not released an official statement, many fellow actors, including Amitabh Bachchan, paid their respects at his cremation in Juhu, a Mumbai suburb.

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, who worked with Dharmendra on his 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, described him on Instagram as “a colossal star and the very definition of a mainstream cinematic hero.” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences, noting that Dharmendra’s passing signifies the close of a remarkable chapter in Indian cinema. “He was an iconic performer, a versatile actor whose charisma and depth touched audiences across generations,” Modi wrote.

A Star Across Generations

Affectionately known simply as Dharmendra by fans, he appeared in over 300 films across more than sixty years. Often referred to as Bollywood’s “He-Man,” he blended rugged action heroism with romantic charm, establishing himself as one of India’s most enduring stars.

Born in Punjab in 1935, Dharmendra first entered the film world after winning a talent contest organized by a film magazine, debuting in 1960. Over the decades, he showcased his range in art films, romantic dramas, action-packed blockbusters, and lighthearted comedies.

Among his most memorable works is the 1975 cult classic Sholay, where he portrayed one of two small-time heroes on a mission to capture a notorious bandit. The film remains deeply embedded in Indian popular culture, and many of Dharmendra’s dialogues continue to influence filmmakers today.

Dharmendra married his first wife, Prakash Kaur, before achieving fame. In 1980, he married actress Hema Malini, his frequent co-star, while remaining married to Kaur. Beyond the screen, he also served as a member of the Indian parliament from 2004 to 2009.

Dharmendra’s passing marks the end of an era, leaving behind a legacy of unforgettable performances and a lasting imprint on Indian cinema.

