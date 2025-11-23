Kathmandu, November 23: Foreigners will be under a tracking system from January 26, 2026.

The system is being introduced to register and monitor foreign tourists visiting Nepal.

From January 26, 2026 (12 Magh), the Department of Immigration is preparing to implement the Foreign National Management Information System (FNMIS).

According to Tikaram Dhakal, spokesperson and director of the Department, this system is being introduced to enhance the security of foreign nationals visiting Nepal, facilitate information management, control possible crimes, and support the promotion of Nepal’s tourism sector.

This system will be implemented in hotels, guest houses, airlines, tours and travel companies, and money exchange outlets.

The Department is making it mandatory for all public institutions and private companies that provide services to foreign nationals to be integrated into the system.

Through the implementation of this system, the records of the stay and activities of foreign nationals entering Nepal will be organized. It is believed that this will make search, rescue, and security assurance easier during emergencies.

It is stated that this will make information exchange among security agencies, tourism entrepreneurs, and other concerned bodies more effective, contributing to the safe and well-managed development of the tourism sector.

For this purpose, the system will store basic information about where foreign nationals go and where they stay after arriving in Nepal.

People’s News Monitoring Service.