Kathmandu, Nov 23: Twenty-four central members from the Nepali Congress’ establishment faction met with party leader Dr. Shekhar Koirala at his contact office in Vishalnagar on Sunday morning, November 17, 2024. They briefed him on their demands and requested his support.

These members had previously submitted a seven-point demand at the party’s central office, calling for the 15th general convention to begin by mid-December 2025 and, if possible, conclude by the middle of January 2026 ( at the end of Poush).

During the meeting, participants including central members Sanjay Gautam and Dr. Govindraj Pokharel joined Dr. Minendra Rizal, deputy general secretaries Badri Pandey and Jeevan Pariyar, urging Dr. Koirala to support their call for timely completion of the regular convention process, according to central member Ang Gelu Sherpa.

Dr. Koirala told the members that he was unaware why the central working committee meeting on Saturday, November 15, 2024, had not taken a decision regarding the 15th general convention. “The central working committee should have made a decision, but I don’t know why the proposal was not presented,” he said, emphasizing that his stance to complete the regular convention by the end of January remains unchanged.

He also warned that verifying signatures submitted by delegates for a special convention could risk splitting the party. If a special convention becomes necessary, it should be held with unanimous approval from the central working committee rather than through signature verification, Sherpa said.

The 24 central members had earlier met party president Sher Bahadur Deuba, acting president Purna Bahadur Khadka, deputy general secretaries Gagan Thapa and Bishwaprakash Sharma, and other officials to press their demands.

The timing of the convention remains a contentious issue, with debates over whether it should precede or follow the March 5 House of Representatives election. Thapa has proposed holding the convention from January 1–4, 2026, while deputy general secretary Mahendra Yadav suggested April 10–13, 2026. With the establishment faction backing Yadav and the other faction supporting Thapa, the issue has become increasingly complex.

People’s News Monitoring Service