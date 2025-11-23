Kathmandu, 23 November: The Supreme Court has issued an order to release Durga Prasai, the coordinator of the “Nation, Nationality, Religion, Culture, and Citizen Protection Mega Campaign.”

On Sunday (November 23), during the hearing of a habeas corpus petition, a division bench of Justices Nahakul Subedi and Shrikant Poudel ordered his release from custody.

The Supreme Court based its decision on the agreement reached between the government and Durga Prasai’s team on Saturday (November 22, 2025), stating that the context had changed after both sides came to an understanding.

The order states: “In the changed context, as informed to the bench by legal practitioners, that on Saturday the representatives of the concerned organization and the Prime Minister’s advisors reached an agreement to conduct the programs of the Mega Campaign in a peaceful manner, the justification for further investigation or keeping the petitioner in custody has ceased. Therefore, the arrest warrant, extension of custody, and all investigative procedures issued against Durga Prasai are annulled, and a habeas corpus order is hereby issued to immediately release him from illegal detention.”

Earlier, on Thursday (November 20, 2025), a bench of Justice Meghraj Pokharel had ordered authorities to present Prasai within 24 hours and explain the reasons for his detention.

Durga’s son, Nirajan, had filed the habeas corpus petition on Wednesday (November 19, 2025).

Nirajan had named the Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office, the Chief District Officer of Kathmandu District Administration Office, and the Kathmandu District Police Office, among others, as defendants.

Police had arrested Durga Prasai from his residence in Bhaktapur at midnight on Monday (November 17, 2025) based on statements he had made. His bodyguard, Deepak Khadka, was also arrested.

People’s News Monitoring Service.