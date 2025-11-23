Biratnagar, Nov 23: A two-day registration and renewal camp for Indian citizens living in Nepal, including students and those working in various industries and businesses, has begun through a joint effort by the Morang Chamber of Commerce and the Indian Embassy.

The camp, held on the premises of the Chamber, has drawn a large number of Indian citizens for registration. According to the Chamber, the camp will continue until Sunday evening, Mangsir 7.

On the first day, Mangsir 6, most participants completed their registration and renewal, while those remaining can complete the process by 4 pm on Sunday, the Chamber said.

To ensure a smooth and organized process, the Morang Chamber of Commerce has provided coordination and technical support for the camp. Indian citizens working in various industries and offices across Biratnagar and Koshi Province have attended the camp. Indian students have also participated and registered their names.

Many Indian students come to study at medical colleges in Biratnagar, and the camp has facilitated their registration as well.

People’s News Monitoring Service