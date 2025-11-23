Kathmandu, Nov 23: The commission formed to investigate the Gen Z protests of 8 and 9 September has announced that it is making final preparations to summon former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and then-Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak for statements. So far, the commission has completed more than half of its work and plans to call Oli and Lekhak based on the upcoming testimonies.

The government had set up the commission on 22 September under the leadership of former Justice Gauribahadur Karki. The commission has already taken statements from officials ranging from Chief Secretary Eknarayan Aryal to police DIGs.

According to senior sources, the Nepalese Army has also been asked to provide written information. One commission official reportedly visited the army headquarters to submit a written questionnaire.

In a brief conversation with Baharkhari on Sunday morning, commission chair Gauribahadur Karki said statements remain to be taken from the then Valley Chief (current IGP), the former Inspector General of Police, and former secretaries.

Only after these testimonies will the questionnaires for Oli and Lekhak be prepared. The commission expects to complete the remaining statements within about a week.

“At that time, we still need to take statements from security chiefs, the Home Secretary, and other senior officials,” Chair Karki said. “Once we know who gave the orders, we will draft the questionnaires and then summon the former Prime Minister and Home Minister.”

The commission also plans to meet and speak with individuals injured during the Gen Z protests.