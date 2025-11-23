KATHMANDU, Nov 23: With the March 5 election approaching, political parties are flocking to the Election Commission to complete registration. The commission is also processing applications from newly formed parties with unique names.

According to Election Commission spokesperson Narayan Bhattarai, 40 parties have registered so far under Section 48 of the Political Parties Act, 2016. The deadline for election-related registration is November 26, and more parties are expected in the final days. “New parties can register anytime, but to contest the March 5 election, they must complete registration by November 22 to allow time for document verification,” Bhattarai explained.

Registered parties are eligible to contest both the first-past-the-post and proportional representation systems. Parties already registered include the Janata Samajbadi Party Nepal led by Upendra Yadav, Nepal Workers and Peasants Party under Narayan Man Bijukchhe, the Rastriya Swatantra Party led by Dol Prasad Aryal, Ashok Rai’s Janata Samajbadi Party, Aam Janata Party under Prabhu Sah, Rastriya Janamorcha led by Chitra Bahadur KC, CPN-ML led by CP Mainali, Janamat Party under CK Raut, Federal Democratic Party led by Rukmini Chaudhary, and Nepal Pariwar Dal led by Eknath Dhakal.

Newly formed parties such as the Nepali Communist Party, an alliance of leftist parties including CPN (Maoist Centre) and CPN (Unified Socialist) led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal, have also registered. Other applicants include Harinarayan Yadav’s Rastriya Janata Party Nepal, Dinesh Raj Prasai’s Gatisheel Loktantrik Party, Anil Kumar Jha’s Nepal Sadbhavana Party, and the Federal Democratic National Forum led by Kumar Lingden. So far, 12 new parties have received official registration certificates, while 28 remain under verification.

The commission has 45 days to issue certificates to parties completing the required process. Applicants are also selecting their preferred election symbols.

Following the election announcement, 837,094 new voters were added as of November 21. Of these, 344,914 were registered using biometric data, while 492,180 were added through the National ID system. Online registration surged after the commission allowed voter registration based on National ID details.

People’s News Monitoring Service