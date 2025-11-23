Kathmandu, Nov 23: The Progressive Democratic Party, formed on the initiative of Janardan Sharma, is holding a “Grand Unity Declaration” gathering today.

The program is scheduled to take place at 12:30 pm at the National Assembly Hall in Kathmandu.

The unity announcement is set to take place among three groups:

Baburam Bhattarai established the JASPA (Naya Shakti) and is currently led by Durga Sob,the Progressive Democratic Party was formed under Janardan Sharma’s initiative and is currently led by Sudan Kirati, and the team led by former Rastriya Swatantra Party lawmaker Santosh Pariyar, who left the party.

They have already signed an agreement on unification earlier, and today’s public gathering will formally announce the unity based on that agreement.

A meeting was held on Saturday in Tripureshwar, Kathmandu prior to today’s announcement. That gathering endorsed the unification.

After Maoist Centre chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda merged his party with the Unified Socialist and other parties to form the Nepal Communist Party, Sharma split and began the process to establish the Progressive Democratic Party. So far, Sharma has chosen to remain a member, allowing former Maoist leader Sudan Kirati to take up leadership.

