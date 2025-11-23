Kathmandu, Nov 23: Candidates running for the House of Representatives (HoR) must submit both property details and personal information. This requirement is included in the draft election code of conduct that the Election Commission has circulated to political parties for feedback.

Clause 19 of the code states that candidates contesting under the First-Past-the-Post system must file a property declaration in the format specified by the Commission along with their nomination papers. The declaration must be sealed and submitted to the office of the concerned election officer.

The property details will be kept secure and confidential until the final voting results are published. If the candidate wins, the Commission may publish the declaration with the consent of the elected individual. If the candidate loses, the declaration will be returned upon request as per the Commission’s procedures.

If the losing candidate does not request the return of the declaration, it will be archived and then disposed of. Clause 20 of the code requires the submission of personal details. It states that candidates contesting under the First Past the Post system must submit a personal information form along with their nomination, including their name, surname, address, educational qualification, experience, and any additional information they wish to provide, all in the format prescribed by the Commission.

After the final list of candidates is published, the election officer must post these personal details in the office and forward them to the Commission. The Commission will compile the information by constituency and publish it on its website.

